Huskers logo needs your online vote in semi-final round of Football Canada contest

The scarecrow has 2 more foes to vanquish to be named the best amateur football logo in the country

The spooky scarecrow of the Valley Huskers takes on the logo of the Regina Thunder in a national social media contest produced by Football Canada.

The logo for Chilliwack’s Valley Huskers has been polarizing for fans since its introduction. People either love it or hate it, with few in between.

But the spooky scarecrow is getting love in a national social media contest produced by Football Canada.

The Valley Huskers logo has fought its way through to the semi-final round where it is going head-to-head with the Regina Thunder, another junior football team playing in the Prairie Football Conference. A 24 hour voting window opened at noon Tuesday.

As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, voting favoured the Thunder by a 56.8 to 43.2 per cent margin.

The winner of the showdown faces the winner of the other semi-final for national logo supremacy.

The scarecrow prevailed in three previous rounds to get this far. In round one it crushed the logo of the U-Sports McGill Redbirds, capturing 69 per cent of the online vote. In round two it whooped a BC Football Conference rival, earning 67 per cent of the vote to eliminate the Kamloops Broncos. It was a tighter win in the quarter-final round, with the Huskers logo getting 53 per cent to knock out the U-Sports Acadia Axemen.

The other side of the bracket has the Winnipeg Wolfpack of the Western Women’s Canadian Football League competing against a league rival, the Regina Riot.

To vote online, check out the poll on the Football Canada twitter page or find the contest on Instagram.

