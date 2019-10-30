“Hurricane” Carter back on winning track in Saskatchewan

Thirteen-year-old Quesnel boxing star wins decision at Beat Down in the Battlefords

Two Rivers Boxing Club protégé Britynn Carter is back to doing what she does best, winning fights.

The 13-year-old took everything Alex Brochure from Lloydminster, Sask., had to offer in a match contested at 116 pounds and came out victorious at Beat Down in the Battlefords in North Battleford, Sask. Saturday (Oct. 26).

“I was really nervous as I just came off a split-decision loss against the top U.S. fighter in my class,” Carter says, “so I really wanted to win.”

The young pugilist says she was trying to be as aggressive as possible, as she felt her passivity hurt her in the last match.

“I’ve been working on throwing in those straights and trying to fight using Mexican-style boxing,” she says, referring to a high pace of fighting where the fighter consistently comes forward.

“That’s what they’re doing in the States these days, so I’ve been practising.”

While that was the plan entering the fight, the first round was still a feeling-out process.

“It was probably the worst round,” Carter says. “It usually is because I wasn’t as go-go-go as I would have liked to have been.

“But in the second round, I came out strong and was able to land with uppercuts and hooks and a lot of straight rights. I’d move my head and dodge her jabs and just pop her in the face.”

By the time the third round came along, ‘Hurricane’ had figured her foe out and was starting to land at will.

“I felt pretty confident,” she said. “Her nose started to bleed, and I tried to hit her even harder.”

Though a knockout was not in the cards, Carter was pleased with her performance as a whole and hopes to continue to improve.

Some may have hoped to see Carter in this weekend’s Rumble at 2 Rivers Boxing Club, but she will be pursuing another passion of hers: cross country running.

She was part of the squad that claimed first place in the Zone Championships on Oct. 19 and will compete at the provincials in Abbotsford.

The cross training should pay off well for her conditioning when fighting against the best in North America.

READ MORE: Quesnel boxer holds her own against best in U.S.

sports@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter