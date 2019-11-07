Hunters, guide outfitters to benefit from regulatory changes

VICTORIA – Hunters and guide outfitters now are able to do more business online.

Guide outfitter reports, permit to accompany reports, royalty payments and guiding territory certificate transactions can be submitted through BC Hunting Online.

“These changes are an important step toward meeting our commitment to improve services for rural British Columbians,” said Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “The expansion of online services for hunters and guide outfitters simplifies processes and helps avoid cumbersome paperwork.”

Guide outfitters can complete and submit guide outfitter reports using BC Hunting Online by logging into their fish and wildlife ID profiles. Upon submission, a copy of the guide outfitter report will be automatically sent to the guided hunter’s fish and wildlife profile and stored in a database.

For those with limited internet access in the field, a hard copy form can be used. The form is available here:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/sports-recreation-arts-and-culture/outdoor-recreation/fishing-and-hunting/hunting/2019_guide_report_form_approved.pdf

Information recorded on the form can be submitted online within 30 days after a hunt concludes. For those with limited internet connection, mail will continue to be an option up to 30 days after a hunt concludes. A guide outfitter can designate an agent to submit this report.

Hunters can submit permit to accompany reports through BC Hunting Online or at a FrontCounter BC office. Reporting requirements now include harvest date and species license number, unless exempt. Paper permit to accompany reports are no longer accepted.

Royalty payments for reports can be paid through the BC Hunting Online portal, or in person at a Service BC or FrontCounter BC office.

Guiding territory certificate applications, including renewals, transfers and notice of change to control of a corporation, can be completed through BC Hunting online or in person at any FrontCounter BC office. Amendments to existing applications or certificates need to be made through FrontCounter BC.

A person who fails to submit a prescribed report or royalty within the specified time period will be ineligible to apply for or obtain a guiding territory certificate (as well as a licence, permit or limited entry hunting authorization) under the Wildlife Act until the report or payment is submitted.

These changes are part of the fourth release of the Fish and Wildlife Data and Licensing Transformation project. The project is a multi-phase plan that includes the automation of fish and wildlife business transactions.

“The BC Wildlife Federation unreservedly endorses the launch of the next release of this project,” said Chuck Zuckerman, vice-president, BC Wildlife Federation. “On behalf of our members, we would like to thank the ministry for their collaborative approach to this initiative and seek to work in a similar manner on the many projects that concern all British Columbians.”

“The Guide Outfitters Association of BC is pleased that the ministry continues to improve the licensing system for hunting,” said Scott Ellis, executive director, Guide Outfitters Association of British Columbia. “This transformation project is an important step to increase business flexibility and efficiency of reporting. The goal of this modernization is to improve our fish and wildlife data and help us make better wildlife decisions.”

Learn More:

For more information, log on to BC Hunting Online: www.gov.bc.ca/hunting