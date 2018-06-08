Owen Lawrance with Alexander Robinson elementary, takes off at the starting line during the Grade 5 boys 800 metre race during the School District 42 elementary school track and field meet at Maple Ridge secondary on Thursday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Hundreds compete in district track and field meet

Students in Grades 4 and 5 from across SD42 converges on MRSS for meet

The district track and field meet for students in Grades 4 and 5 took place at Maple Ridge secondary on Thursday.

Hundreds of students took part in the event.

The intermediate meet for students in Grades 6 and 7 takes place June 8.

Previous story
Local hopefuls look toward 2019 Canada Winter Games
Next story
Oak Bay High track team finishes second in the province

Just Posted

District students compete in track and field

 

Surrey RCMP probe ‘suspicious item’ on 135A Street

  • 11 hours ago

 

Hundreds compete in district track and field meet

 

VIDEO: Fraser Health’s first safe consumption site is one year old today

  • 11 hours ago

 

Most Read