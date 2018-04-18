Humboldt strong in Burns Lake

April 12 was Jersey Day, an event inspired by B.C. hockey moms who called on people across the country to wear their jerseys in a gesture of support for the families of victims in the Humboldt Broncos bus disaster. Many people from Burns Lake and the surrounding region took part, and many of them sent their photos to the Lakes District News. Here are some of those images.
