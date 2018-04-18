Humboldt strong in Burns Lake

Readers share their #jerseysforhumboldt photos

  • Apr. 18, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

April 12 was Jersey Day, an event inspired by B.C. hockey moms who called on people across the country to wear their jerseys in a gesture of support for the families of victims in the Humboldt Broncos bus disaster. Many people from Burns Lake and the surrounding region took part, and many of them sent their photos to the Lakes District News. Here are some of those images.

Previous story
Langley’s Lovett leaps to bronze medal
Next story
Spartans starting rugby season

Just Posted

RDN, Parksville water services move to Stage 2 restrictions

  • 12 hours ago

 

Your April 18 Morning Brief

 

Humboldt strong in Burns Lake

  • 12 hours ago

 

Canadian drug mule sentenced in Australia for cocaine cruise

  • 12 hours ago

 

Most Read