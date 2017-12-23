Houston Taekwon-Do members compete in Smithers

On Dec. 9, 2017 at the Smithers Winter Classic Taekwon-Do Championships, 71 athelets from the Northwest including Houston, Burns Lake, Smithers, Prince George, Fort St. James, Hazelton and Terrace competed in the tournament. (L-R) Houston Taekwon-Do instructor, Les Morgan, second dan (second degree black belt), age 44, placed gold in patterns and bronze in sparring. Ryan Neufeld, yellow stripe belt, age eight, placed silver in patterns and gold in sparring. Lucas Neufeld, yellow stripe belt, age 10, placed bronze in patterns and silver in sparring. Jacob Metcalf, white belt, age nine, placed bronze in patterns and bronze in sparring. The Houston Taekwon-Do club recently officially their program in September 2017, but in the past Morgan has been training as an assistant instructor for approximately the past 15 years. Houston Taekwon-Do is affiliated with Harmony Taekwon-Do in Smithers. Houston Taekwon-Do has 12 students ranging from eight years to adults and do accept new students. For more information visit their Facebook page or email houstontkd@outlook.com (Submitted photo/ Chris Gareau photos)