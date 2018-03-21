Houston Snowmobile Club poker ride

Houston Snowmobile Club held their second annual poker ride at the Telkwa Range on March 10. It was a great turnout with more than 100 sledders on the mountain. Door prizes were given out and a 20 minute helicopter ride was also won. First place winner with best poker hand: Carrick Thiessen $1825, runner up and winner of an FXR Monosuit donated by North Star Performance: Tyson Wood, helicopter ride winner: Laura Angal (Shiela Pepping photos)

