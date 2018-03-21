Houston Snowmobile Club poker ride

Houston ringette have now finished another season. Coach Kari Nevin said that with their 59 players they had an amazing season. This season they traveled to tournaments in Terrace, Prince George, Quesnel,Langley, Richmond, Kamloops and Kelowna. Some the players represented Zone 7 at the BC Winter Games, placing sixth. Niven went on to say, "For the first time, Houston had two teams qualify for Provincials. The U14 team played well resulting in one win and three loses but all were close games. The U19 team played hard, losing the final game in overtime to win a silver medal." The Houston Ringette Association is very grateful for the parents, coaches, volunteers and players for such a great season. (Submitted photos)