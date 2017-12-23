Houston ringette wins all games

On the weekend of Dec. 9, 2017 the Houston U14 ringette team won all four of their games in a home tournament at the Claude Parish Memorial arena in Houston. They played against teams from Terrace, Quesnel, and Prince George. Houston will be heading to two more tournaments in January in Quesnel and another in Richmond B.C. (Ann Marie Hak photos)
