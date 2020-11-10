House league hockey is back at the North Island rinks for another season

First games of the season were played Nov. 7.

House league hockey is back in action.

The Port Hardy and Port McNeill teams faced off on the weekend for the first time this year, giving parents and fans reason to celebrate after COVID-19 caused major issues for the 2020-2021 season.

The novice age teams played a fun game on Saturday where no scores were kept, and then the U11 (atoms) players hit the ice for an exhibition game at 1:00 p.m where the Port Hardy Hawks defeated Port McNeill 10-4, thanks to goals from Alexander Elliott, Liv Humphrey, Mya Hunt (x2), Stathan Wilson (x2), Malakai Flores, Dyson Hunko, Dusty Dawson, and Marcus Russell.

Port McNeill’s goals were scored by Curtis Adams (x2) and Teagan Fraser (fourth goal unnacounted for).

After that, the U15 (bantam) teams were next. In what turned out to be a close game, Port McNeill defeated Port Hardy 5-3 thanks to goals from Logan Merrifield (x4) and Travyn Foster.

Port Hardy’s goals were scored by Ryan Walkus (x2) and Ethan Stewart.

@NIGazetteeditor@northislandgazette.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

North Island Gazette