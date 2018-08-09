Hot night on the course for Ladies Golf

July is gone. Not too sure where it went to, but it sure was a hot one. Last Tuesday, July 31, was no different with temperatures well into the 30s.

A few ladies decided they just couldn’t manage the heat and stayed home but 29 ladies chose to brave the weather.

The heat might have been high, but many of the scores were low. Marla Muldoon scored a marvelous 40 to win low gross for Flight 1. Donna Salle had a 44 (32) to win low net. In Flight 2 Deb Rainer posted a 50 to win low gross while Marian Wallace won the low net with a score of 53 (39). Trish Thompson took home low gross for Flight 3 with a score of 50 and Evelyn Lucas won low net with a score of 52 (31.5). Low gross for Flight 4 was won by Deb Winiski with a score of 56 and second low gross went to Lindsay Arcand with a score of 59.

Most of the pots were cleared out. Val Williams and Marla Muldoon split the Deuce Pot. The Birdie Pot was divided four ways between Marla Muldoon, Marla Hajmerle, Donna Salle and Janice Advent. The Chip In Pot was split three ways between Janice Advent, Deb Rainer and Lindsay Arcand. All these splits certainly kept the treasurer busy with her calculator.

This week I am going tell you about our sponsors that help keep our tummies full and happy. AG Foods and Rainer Custom Cutting help fill our shopping bags. I am particularly fond of the Tomato-Basil Ribs from Rainer’s. If you don’t want to cook, we also offer gift certificates provided by Barriere Motor Inn Restaurant, Station House Restaurant and Sam’s Pizza in Barriere, or High 5 Diner and Subway in Little Fort. Thanks to all those great sponsors.

Speaking of gift certificates, this is who received them this week. I have been giving Doreen Landry a hard time about her putting, but WOW, can that woman hit a long drive. Long Drives in 2 were won by Doreen, Lois McInnis, Marla Hajmerle and Ilke Marais. Long Drives earned prizes for Rose Seymour, Marla Hajmerle and Deb Rainer. The KP in 2 (which also involves hitting a long drive) were won by Janice Advent and Darleen LeCerf. Brenda Carl came Closest to the Tree on Hole 8. North Thompson Funeral Services provided balls, tees and markers to those ladies driving in to the gully on Hole 7.

Now the saying is “Drive for show…putt for dough”. The ladies doing the putting this week were Val Williams, Deb Winiski, Janice Advent, Marian Wallace, Evelyn Lucas and Lois McInnis. Marla Muldoon scored a phenomenal 10 putts to win the Least Putts while Carol Willox took the Most Putts honour(?) with 23. The KPs were made by Kelly VanGenne, Val Williams, Ashley Salle and Evelyn Lucas.

Have you booked your team for the Golf Fore the Cure event on Aug.2 1? Have you collected your pledges? Have you pledged someone? How about me?

Give me a shout if you want more information or if you would like to make a pledge. My number is 250-672-5706 and I would love to hear from you.