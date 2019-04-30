Hot bats, improved defence lead Kelowna Sun Devils to series sweep

Blake Badger was solid in relief for the Sun Devils. Photo: Olivia Thompson

The Kelowna Sun Devils’ bats are heating up as the season continues to roll.

The local college prep team outscored Langley Township 45-8 in a four-game series last weekend. The impressive offence was backed up by an improved defence.

“On the mound we were fairly good, however we will continue to enforce first pitch strikes and working ahead, dictating at bats and limiting opportunities for the opposition,” said coach Derek McPherson.

“Defensively we were much better, playing error free in games two. three and four.”

READ MORE: Indoor baseball facility opens in Kelowna

READ MORE:Kelowna Sun Devils regroup after home opener

Sun Devils’ Evan Meeka continues the hot start to the season, pushing his team leading RBIs to 14 after the home series. Kelowna was missing one of their bigger bats, Brady Renneberg, due to injury, but other players stepped up for the Sun Devils who have had slow starts to the season.

Logan Keating, Dreyton Nelmes, Blake Badger and Connor Lamb helped make sure the Sun Devils took advantage of a struggling Township of Langley team, who are winless to start the campaign.

“Our commitment to refining and believing in our offensive approach started to show after Chops’ (Connor Lamb) walk off winner in game one. Could be a big turning point for our season when we reflect later this year,” said McPherson.

READ MORE: Shriners Walk for Love comes to Kelowna

The Sun Devils head to Maple Ridge this weekend as they look to continue their hot offence, and improve on their defence.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.