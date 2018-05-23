Hot action at Saratoga

Saratoga Speedway saw some hot action on the May long weekend with crash to pass cars, Mad Max Extreme Racing and a fire-breathing dragon.

  • May. 23, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Saratoga Speedway saw some hot action on the May long weekend with crash to pass cars, Mad Max Extreme Racing and a fire-breathing dragon.

Photo by Fernando Pereira

Previous story
QJS impresses at Zone track meet
Next story
Penticton Heat take silver at Barn Burner Lacrosse Tournament

Just Posted

Courtenay man arrested after fleeing police twice

  • 14 hours ago

 

Hot action at Saratoga

  • 14 hours ago

 

Film Review: On Chesil Beach

 

North Saanich ball park gets new dugouts

 

Most Read