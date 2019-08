The Comox Valley Jets and Cloverdale Spurs squared off Friday at the 13U AA baseball provincials at Aspen Park. Scott Stanfield photo

The Comox Valley Baseball Association is hosting the 13U AA provincials at Aspen Park in Comox.

The host Jets beat Tri-City 2-1 in their Thursday opener.

The local side faced the Cloverdale Spurs Friday. Comox Valley resident Taylor Green, a former member of the MLB Milwaukee Brewers, threw the opening pitch.

Saturday’s opponents are Salmon Arm and Nanaimo.

The championship final is 2 p.m. Sunday.