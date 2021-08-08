Hospital foundation invites everyone to Langley golf tournament

Golfers have supported the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation through the years att eh annual golf tournament. (Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation file photo)

Golfers who hit the links Thursday at Redwoods Golf Course will help keep kids healthier.

On Thursday, Aug. 12, participants of Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation‘s annual golf tournament will tee up to help fund the purchase of a bilimeter for the hospital’s maternity department.

The bilimeter, also known as a TCB (transcutaneous bilimeter) monitor help maternity care staff give new parents peace of mind at one of the most important moments of their lives. With the use of a gentle light rather than a needle, the bilimeters measure levels of serum bilirubin, the main cause of jaundice in babies. This equipment ensures that fragile infants are spared from any stress brought on multiple pokes caregivers need for blood collection.

“Our maternity unit staff has a reputation for providing expert, compassionate care for newborns,” said Heather Scott, Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation’s executive director. “This state-of-the-art equipment will help them provide great comfort to newborns and help give each mom and day some peace of mind about their baby’s health.”

The annual tournament will be hosted at the Redwoods Golf Course.

Golfers will be able to put their skills to the test with on-course challenges, including the longest drive, KPI, hole-in-one, air cannon, and putting and chipping contests. In a Challenge-the-Champ event, all golfers are encouraged to put their drivers to the test against University of Fraser Valley’s nationally acclaimed golfers.

All participants will be treated to pizza, ice cream and other summer refreshments, a swag bag, lunch at the 10th hole and a barbecue dinner with their teams.

“The hospital’s golf tournament is always a highlight of summer in Langley,” said Phil Jackman, the tournament’s presenting sponsor under his Power Earth Enterprises and Vulcan Metal Works brands. “This year it’ll brings us all back together into an atmosphere of good spirits and skill-testing challenge while we raise much-needed funds for the important work the hospital does to benefit everyone in the community.”

Tickets are selling fast. In order to secure the best tee time, register at LMHFoundation.com/golf.

The Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation, created in 1985, fundraises for the local hospital.

.

• READ MORE: Virtual gala funds new ventilator

• READ MORE: Meet two local nurses who’ve worked during the pandemic

Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Advance Times