Horsin’ Around in the Cariboo another roaring success

Horses, and their riders, were celebrated throughout the weekend through a series of fun events

Eagle View Equestrian Centre played host to its wildly popular Horsin’ Around in the Cariboo event over two days May 4-5 where horses, and their riders, were celebrated throughout the weekend through a series of fun events.

Featuring indoor cattle sorting, a new mountain trail challenge course, an outdoor barrel race, a hoof ‘n’ woof, indoor barrel racing and stick horse races for adults and children, alike, it was an action-packed weekend for participants.

“The weekend went very well,” said EVEC manager Lori Rankin. “Weather was perfect, events flowed smoothly and efficiently, vendors sold lots of their wares, the concession was busy and lots of spectators in attendance. It was a roaring success.”

Results from the weekend are as follows:

Cattle Sorting

1.) LeeAnn Crosina – 94

2.) Jon Herrick – 88

3.) Bridget Rosette – 86

4.) Tammy Keith – 79

Hoof n Woof

(combination of horse jumping and dog agility)

1.) Karen Yaworski riding Zoom/ Leslie Godin handling Cash

2.) Kennady Dyck riding Zoom and handling Sugar

3.) Charlee McIntyre riding Pride/ Taylor Cherry handling Luna

Barrel Racing

Saturday:

Peewee – Callum Dyck on Nevada

Junior – Emma Lee (Quesnel) on Smoke

Senior – Charlotte Attrill on Barney

Open – 1D Natasha Yaworski on Trixie

2D – Nicole Hoessl on Oreo

3D – Alexis Fowlie (Quesnel) on CD Famous

4D – Tammy Keith on Rusty

Sunday:

Peewee – Callum Dyck on Nevada

Junior – Ivy McKay on Dora

Senior – Lori Rankin on Treasure

Open – 1D Carleigh King on Hooligan

2D – Mandy Pincott on Chico

3D – Devon Heck on Chilli

4D – Juanita Borsteinas on Miss Air in Time

Futurity (horses five and under) – winner both days was Taylor Jane Gardner on Ledoux

Derby (horses seven and under) – winner both days was Carleigh King on Hooligan

Average Champions of each division were:

Peewee – Callum Dyck/Nevada

Junior – Ivy McKay/Dora

Senior – Lori Rankin/Treasure

Open – Natasha Yaworski/Trixie

The Mountain Trail Challenge was won by Gerda Knuff and second place went to Sheila Butler.

The event was sponsored by the Eagle View 4D Barrel Races and the BC Barrel Racers Association, plus the Cariboo Regional District.