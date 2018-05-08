Horses take centre stage at Eagle View Equestrian Centre

All things horses, and some canine companions, drew the spotlight for two days of equine-themed fun

Greg Sabatino photoReese Rivet, riding Oreo, picked up the fastest time in Sunday’s short go at Horsin Around in the Cariboo at Eagle View Equestrian Centre during the weekend. The short go was made up of the riders with the fastest two-day average times.

All things horses, and some canine companions, drew the spotlight for two days of equine-themed fun at Eagle View Equestrian Centre in Williams Lake during the weekend.

Saturday’s events featured indoor cattle sorting, a trail challenge and a $1,000-added barrel race at the equestrian centre’s outdoor facility.

Sunday, a hoof ‘n’ woof challenge, a $1,000-added indoor barrel race, stick horse race and $500-added short go barrel race, rounded out the busy schedule of weekend events.

The weather co-operated, spectators lined both the bleachers in the outdoor and indoor arenas during events and things ran smoothly throughout the weekend, said one of the event’s organizers, Karen Yaworski.

Saturday’s cattle sorting, organized by LeAnn Crosina and Al Wilson, saw Tammy Keith on Cowboy, partnered with Nicole Roberts on Buck, take the title.

In the trail challenge, Jimmy Lulua judged a challenging course of multiple obstacles where the winner to finish first was Wendy Karran with 106 points. Meanwhile, there was a tie for second place between Kaitlyn Lulua and Charlee McIntyre, both with 65 points.

Saturday’s outdoor barrel racing featured 87 open riders with Danielle Gamache, on Ella, posting the fastest time of the day in 17.181 seconds.

In the senior division (14 competitors), it was Eagle View Equestrian Centre manager Lori Rankin, riding Treasure, racing to the fastest time in 17.381 seconds.

Of the 10 junior riders, Taya Hamming on J2 was quickest in 17.293 seconds, while Kaitlyn Lulua, on Cricket, was the fastest out of seven peewee riders in 18.009 seconds.

Sunday’s festivities moved indoors for the barrel racing event where 77 riders competed.

Taylor Cherry, on Whisper, ran the quickest time in the open division in 13.423 seconds, followed by Judy Hyde on Twiggy (13.875 seconds out of 15 seniors), Reese Rivet on Oreo (13.882 seconds out of seven juniors) and Kaitlyn Lulua on Cricket (14.411 seconds out of six peewees).

For the open division a two-day average was then calculated for the final short go barrel race Sunday afternoon, where $500 was added to the prize pool by Grassland Equipment Ltd. and the top five riders in each division came back to race.

Winners were: Reese Rivet on Oreo (1D, 13.685 seconds), Karen Yaworski on Zoom (2D), Susan Tritt on Flint (3D) and Wendy Karran on Trix (4D).

Sunday also featured a 16-team Hoof ‘n’ Woof where riders take their horses around a jumping course, followed by dogs running an obstacle course of jumps and tunnels. The fastest combined time was awarded the winner, with penalties for any obstacle knocked over along the way.

First went to Karen Yaworski on Zoom, with Grace Purjue and Anni, followed by Tara Schiller on Crow, and Ali the dog.

Kennady Dyck on Coppertone, with Lori Rankin and Chase, were third.

Riders who participated in each of the five events, meanwhile, earned points toward their passport. Participants with four stamps were qualified to win a gift basket, where Kennady Dyck was the winner.

“Also this year there was a Stick Horse Race where Susan Tritt gathered people to do a course over a jump around poles and back,” Yaworski said. “It was super funny and great to watch.”

She thanked all the volunteers who helped make the event another successful weekend.

“Without volunteers huge events do not happen,” she said.