Horse Lake Elementary hosts two-day basketball tournament

Elementary schools in the South Cariboo got together for a two-day girls basketball tournament from Feb. 27 to 28 at Horse Lake Elementary School.

Chloe Shewchuk makes her way to the hoop during their game against the 100 Mile Elementary team. (Millar Hill - 100 Mile Free Press)

According to principal Ty Lytton, the tournament involved 100 Mile Elementary, Mile 108 Elementary, Eliza Archie, Forest Grove Elementary and Lac la Hache Elementary School.

“We do this every year. On Thursday, the Grade 6 girls play against each other and on Friday the Grade 7 girls play.”

“Horse Lake ended up winning the girls tournament,” said Lytton.

Lytton says the girls will begin practicing in January and play one practice game before the tournament in February.

“The really improve from when they first start practicing to when they play in the tournament,” said Lytton. “The girls really enjoy it.”

