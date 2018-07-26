Hornets and bombers shred Saratoga Speedway

The IMCA Modifieds are always popular at the Saratoga Speedway. Photo via saratogaracing.ca

Andy Guest

Special to The Record

It was a busy night Saturday night at Saratoga Speedway, with the Hornet cars joining the Bomber cars and the IMCA Modifieds for a full night of racing sponsored by Penisula Co-op.

Hornets

A full field of Hornet cars made for some competitive races with paint exchanged in most races, and a couple of cars ending their night behind the track tow truck.

The Hornet B night kicked off with two trophy dashes, with Kolton Ohman and Maya Westra picking up the trophies. They were followed by eight lap heat races won by Ohman, Chevy Carlson and James Laidlaw.

The B cars ended their night with two action-packed 20-lap main events.

Carlson won the B main, while the A main saw points-leader Kiana Westra post a wire-to-wire win.

In Hornet A racing Micheal White got through the field quickly to take the lead in the 25-lap main event, on his way to an impressive win, after wins in the trophy dash for Jimmy Antonik and a heat race win for Nigel Neufled.

Bombers

The biggest field of the season for the Bomber cars made for some tight racing, but that didn’t stop Charlie Akerman from dominating once again as he picked up uncontested wins in both the main event and heat race, with Darren Larsen rounding the night’s race winners by capturing the trophy dash.

Modifieds

After wins in the trophy dash and heat race and a healthy lead in the 20-lap main event, Travis Stevenson couldn’t hold off a charging Chris Beaulieu in the IMCA Modified feature race of the night, giving the current point leader his fourth main event win of 2018.

Upcoming

This weekend the Black Creek oval hosts its first Saturday night non-oval racing night ever, with a huge $2,000 to win Street Outlaw Drag racing event.

There will be three non-oval events, beginning Friday night with Time Attack followed by the Saturday night event then on Sunday afternoon the weekend ends with Auto Cross.

The drag racing event will feature three classes: the Pro Big Tire class with any tires bigger than 10.5 and another class with a 10.5 or smaller, with $1,000 up for grabs to the winners.

The third class is a Street class with tires 10.5 or smaller with no prize money for this class.

The Friday night Time Attack event and the Saturday night drag racing event are both beginning with gates open at 5:30 and the competition at 7, while the Sunday Auto Cross event, which is open to anyone to compete in, begins with registration at 3:30.

Long weekend

The next oval track racing night on the weeklend of Aug. 4 will feature two days of Monster Truck excitement, and will also involve two days of Crash to Pass, Mad Max, Hornets and the Road Runners.