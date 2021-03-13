Hopwo opens WHL season with first career hat trick

In a photo from his rookie seaon, Medicine Hat Tigers forward Corson Hopwo drives toward the Calgary Hitmen net to score his first WHL goal on Nov. 4, 2018. (Randy Feere/Medicine Hat Tigers)

Duncan product Corson Hopwo got off to an excellent start in his third season in the Western Hockey League.

Hopwo scored his first career hat trick, including the game-winner in overtime, as his Medicine Hat Tigers opened the 2020-21 campaign with a 5-4 victory over the Red Deer Rebels on Feb. 26.

He added an assist in a 7-2 thrashing of the Rebels when the teams met again in Medicine Hat the following night.

The 19-year-old winger had 15 goals, 26 assists and 61 penalty minutes in 62 games for the Tigers last season, easily eclipsing his totals of six goals, 11 assists and 32 penalty minutes as a rookie, and was co-winner of the Most Improved Player Award.

He was also named the Tigers’ Top Defensive Forward after sharing the team lead in plus-minus with a rating of plus-28.

Cowichan Valley Citizen