Hope’s adult hockey league faced teams from across southern B.C. in St. Petryk’s Day tourney

Former Hope Minor Hockey player, Mitch Peters (left) looks for a rebound off the 100 Mile House Iceoholics’ net minder, in the A-final of the St. Patrick’s Day tournament, Sunday. Peters now lives in 100 Mile House but played with the New Westminster Chiefs, most of whom live in Abbotsford. Three other Hope Minor Hockey products on the Chiefs were Mitch Laser, Ryan Stewart and Jarrett May. (Above) Former Hopian Aaron Hoggan and his Langley Jackals took the win in the B-final. Barry Stewart/Hope Standard

Late-game heroics in the A-final of the St. Patrick’s Day adult hockey tournament, Sunday: while a 100 Mile House forward takes out New Westminster Chiefs goalie, Landon Stylte, defenders Graeme Rosler (left) and former Hope Minor Hockey player Jared May scramble to contain the loose puck.

The 100 Mile House Iceoholics were down 5-3 in the late stages and had a 2-man advantage but couldn’t crack the Chiefs’ wall.

Most of the “New Westminster” team were actually from Abbotsford but included former Hope players: Mitch Laseur, Ryan Stewart, Mitch Peters and Jared May.

The 18-team event included 12 visiting squads and some of the games had to be played in Chilliwack, to provide enough ice time. Lead organizer, Mark Petryk was generous in his praise of the work done by local teams to help host the season-ending tournament.

