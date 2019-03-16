Hope Skating Club ends its season on a high note

Dozens of performers skated their hearts out at the season finale

The Hope Skating Club held its annual skating carnival last Saturday, with afternoon and evening performances before a total of about 200 spectators.

Twenty routines were built around the theme of “Where Will My Skates Take Me?”

Impressive costumes drew from Asian, African, Mexican and Hawaiian influences, among others, with many of the 43 skaters going through multiple costume changes during the carnival.

This was the last performance for head coach, Michelle Inancsi, who is stepping aside after 20 years of leading the club.