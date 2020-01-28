Hope-raised NHL official among BC Hockey Hall of Fame inductees

Jay Sharrers, who was raised in Hope, is being inducted into the BC Hockey Hall of Fame. (File photo)

Jay Sharrers of Hope is among this year’s BC Hockey Hall of Fame inductees.

Sharrers was one of the NHL’s elite on-ice officials. He officiated games in the BCHL and WHL before joining the professional ranks.

Sharrers had an impressive NHL officiating career spanning 1,419 regular season and 204 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He worked numerous Stanley Cup finals, All Star Games and the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver.

While he was born in Jamaica, he raised in Hope.

READ MORE: Veteran linesman on hockey’s biggest stage

He joins a talented group for the 2020 inductions that includes a pair of junior hockey teams and two veteran NHL defencemen.

‘This elite group of inductees have made a profound impact on hockey in British Columbia” said Bernie Pascall, Chairman of the Selection Committee. “We are extremely proud to welcome them and recognize their outstanding achievements in hockey.”

Also being inducted is Mattia Ohlund, a veteran of 11 NHL seasons with the Vancouver Canucks and two seasons with Tampa Bay, who played 909 NHL games.

Ohlund was selected by the Canucks in the first round of the 1994 draft. A member of the Canucks “Ring of Honour,” Mattias was named the Canucks top defenceman four times winning the Babe Pratt Trophy. He represented the Canucks in the NHL All Star game and played internationally with Sweden many times.

This year’s ceremony will also include Eric Brewer from Vernon. Brewer played three seasons with the WHL Prince George Cougars. He was selected fifth overall in the 1997 Draft by the New York Islanders. The talented defenceman went on to play 16 NHL seasons with the Islanders, Edmonton, St Louis, Tampa Bay, Anaheim and Toronto Maple Leafs. Brewer also represented Canada at the World Juniors, IIHF World Hockey Championships and won Olympic Gold in 2002.

Ray Stonehouse, a name synonymous with Junior B Hockey in British Columbia, will also be inducted. He has been involved with Junior hockey for more than 40 years. Stonehouse owned the Ridge Meadows team for 25 years winning several medals at the Keystone Cup. Stonehouse has been an integral part of the succes of Junior B Hockey, most recently as president of the Pacific Junior Hockey League. He is the owner of Great Canadian Sportscard Company in Port Moody.

A Memorial Cup Championship Team, Kootenay Ice, representing the WHL and the RBC Cup Champion Penticton Vees of the BCHL are the two teams being recognized as the 2020 Team Inductees.

Kootenay Ice, based in Cranbrook, won the WHL title and the 2002 Memorial Cup under General Manager Jeff Chynoweth and Coach Ryan McGill. Several players were drafted and played in the NHL incuding Stanley Cup Champion Jarrett Stoll, Nigel Dawes and Duncan Milroy. Kootenay defeated Victoriaville 6-3 in the Championship game.

The 2011-2012 Penticton Vees under General Manager – Coach Fred Harbinson, recorded an amazing 54 wins in a 60 game season. 15 B.C. players were included in the Championship Teams roster including Canucks defenceman Troy Stecher. Penticton won the Doyle Cup and the RBC Canadian Championship.

The 2020 BC Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Dinner will be held Friday July 24 at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.

Tickets can be purchased online www.bchhf.com<http://www.bchhf.com>

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: news@hopestandard.com

@CHWKcommunityLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.