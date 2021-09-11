Hope hockey player shooting for the stars

Skyler Duncan is hoping for a little help as he pursues AAA team

Skyler Duncan, 16, is a Hope area hockey player who is hoping to join an elite AAA team, but needs a little financial support. (Submitted photo)

A Hope hockey player is hoping the community will help push him over a financial goal line.

Skyler Duncan, 16, has the opportunity to play with the Fraser Valley Aces, an elite AAA hockey team based out of Abbotsford. But the cost is overwhelming for his family, and they’ve started a GoFundMe account to help cover the costs.

The total cost for equipment, all flights to other provinces, accommodations, meals, and four days of training every week is $8500.

“I am asking for a donation towards my future of any denomination as every penny counts,” he says in his GoFundMe. “I would like to thank everyone in advance for any consideration given.”

He currently attends Hope secondary and is going into Grade 11. He says his marks are good, and he has studied some university level kinesiology already.

He hopes being on the team will help push him toward a combined sports and university path.

His GoFundMe is called ‘Support Skyler for his future sports endeavor’ and has already raised over $600.

Duncan has had many mentions in the Hope Standard over the years. Notably, in 2103 he was featured because he was able to meet hockey greats Bobby Orr and Cassie Campbell-Pascall.

READ MORE: Hope hockey player wins prize draw

@CHWKcommunityjessica.peters@hopestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Hope Standard