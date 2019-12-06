Hometown Hockey less than 24 hours away

Tara Slone has hit the ground in Prince Rupert as the Hometown Hockey festivities are just about ready to get underway. John Farrell, board vice chair of the Prince Rupert Port Authority, took his guest to check out Cowpuccino’s this morning before heading off to explore more of Cow Bay and the town. Hometown Hockey is all set to get going on Saturday, starting with live music by The Dearly Departed at noon, and followed by a Stanley Cup viewing with autograph sessions from Kirk McLean and Dwayne Roloson at 12:30 p.m., with many more activities, performances and guests scheduled throughout the day.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert is Hometown Hockey and here’s everything you need to know

READ MORE: Prince Rupert wooed by Hometown Hockey, going over the top to answer the call

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter

Alex Kurial

Send Alex email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter