Home grounds advantage leads to rodeo success for Quesnel athletes

Quesnel athletes took home some top spots at the combined B.C. High School Rodeo at Alex Fraser Park

Kira Stowell rode her way to first place in the senior pole bending event at the combined High School Rodeo Sept. 5-7 in Quesnel. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

What kind of advantage does riding in your home rodeo grounds give?

If you’re some of Quesnel’s high school competitors — apparently a lot.

Local competitors had great showings at the combined provincial High School Rodeo hosted Sept. 5-7 at Alex Fraser Park.

In the senior division, Kira Stowell battled 54 other competitors in pole bending and came away with the top time of the week, completing the course in 21.702 seconds. She also set the best time in barrel racing, with a 15.334-second run on the second day.

In the junior competition, Quesnel competitors found similar success. Kenzie Lloyd set the fastest barrel racing time on Day 2, crossing the line at 15.899. Jordyn Farmer also finished in the top five on both days. Farmer also was Top 5 in the pole bending event.

In ribbon roping, Jacob Bowden teamed with Prince George’s Nevada Jones to post the best time of the event, at 13.2 seconds. Bowden also had the best time in the boys’ goat tying.

