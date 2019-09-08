Hodgins honoured by MP, then adds another B.C. title

World horseshoe champion Lindsay Hodgins was honoured by Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor last week, then went on to win the provincial championship in Victoria on the weekend.

MacGregor welcomed the 2019 National Horseshoe Pitching Association World Tournament women’s champion to his constituency office in downtown Duncan last Thursday to present her with a certificate recognizing her remarkable achievement.

A former two-time world junior champion in 2013 and 2014, and the defending Canadian champ, Hodgins claimed her first world title in Wichita Falls, Texas on Aug. 3, winning a playoff thriller to cap off six days of pitching.

A member of the Ladysmith Horseshoe Club, Hodgins added her fifth straight provincial title at the Victoria Horseshoe Club in Saanich last weekend.

Hodgins pitched a total of 294 shoes at provincials, with 198 ringers, for a percentage of 67.34 per cent on the way to claiming the provincial championship.