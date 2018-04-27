Hockley stopped in semi-final at Canadian Police Curling Championships

The four-time champ traveled to Calgary for the 2018 tourney at the North Hill Curling Club.

Chilliwack’s Dale Hockley helped Team B.C. advance to the semi-final round at the 2018 Canadian Police Curling Championships, before being knocked out of contention.

The 12 team tournament was held April 13-21 at the North Hill Curling Club in Calgary.

Hockley, a member of the Chilliwack Curling Club and a four time champion in this event, curled alongside Glen and Dan Brennan, Randy Nelson and Bill Taylor.

They opened strong with an 11-0 win over New Brunswick, followed by a 7-1 win over Saskatchewan. Hockley’s crew went 9-2 in pool play, their only losses coming to Alberta (8-0) and Ontario (6-3). Ontario was a thorn in B.C.’s side again in the playoff round, taking a 7-5 decision.

An 8-3 loss to Team Canada ended B.C.’s championship dreams.

Find full event info online at policecurling.ca/policecurling/2018calgary/