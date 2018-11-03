Hockey players help sick kids

You don’t usually see opposing goalies chatting between periods, but the rival netminders for the West Coast Walleye and Icebreakers were clearly enjoying their charity fundraiser game on Sunday. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

There were no referees and no animosity at the game between the West Coast Walleye and Icebreakers Sunday (Oct. 28) at the Langley Sportsplex to raise money for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The Walleye team of hockey players from around the lower mainland, was formed for that specific purpose, inspired by the the CFOX Hockey Challenge.

The Walleye stated goal is to “raise as much money as possible this year, and beat it next, over and over again.”

The team is also partnering with companies in the Lower Mainland to raise money through raffles and draws as well.

Organizer and Walleyes goalie B.J. Ayres, a Maple Ridge resident, said the latest game raised $290, which brings their running total to more than $1,000.

“We are hoping to reach $1,500 by the end of the year,” Ayres said.

Their opponents, the Icebreakers are a team compromised of players who play at drop ins organized by Vincent Fung out of Coquitlam.

“Vince is a great guy who never turns down an opportunity to raise money for charity and is always willing to help us find players for our team,” Ayres said.

The final score was 12-7, a win for the Icebreakers.

Since 1982, the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation has worked with children, families, businesses and hundreds of thousands of British Columbians to raise funds for BC Children’s Hospital, Sunny Hill Health Centre for Children and the BC Children’s Hospital Research Institute.

BC Children’s Hospital is the only full-service, pediatric acute care hospital, serving children living in BC and the Yukon.

All children who are seriously ill or injured are referred to Children’s Hospital and are either treated at the hospital facility in Vancouver or, with consultation from Children’s specialists, in their home community.