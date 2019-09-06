Hockey is back for the West Kelowna Warriors

The West Kelowna Warriors’ Austin Chorney will be back in the Warriors line-up at Friday’s home-opener after only playing in two pre-season games. (Photo: Garrett James Photography)

The wait is over for West Kelowna Warriors fans.

BC Hockey League action returns to the Okanagan Friday night with the Warriors home-opener against rivals Vernon Vipers. The Warriors pre-season concluded last week, they earned only one win in five games as a majority of the players were rookies and prospects looking to cement a position on the final roster.

With Friday’s game against Vernon, Warriors fans should get a first-look at the full strength line-up that coach Brandon West will be working with this season, including the return of defenceman Jake Harrison and Austin Chorney who were held out in most of the pre-season games.

Some familiar faces will be wearing West Kelowna colours when the puck drops at Royal LePage Place including Max Bulawka, Mason Richey, Brandon Dent, Parm Dhaliwal, Lucas Cullen and goalie Brock Baier.

The rest of the roster is rounded out with first-year Warriors from across various junior hockey leagues including rookie John Evans who registered almost a point a game with the Delta Wild Academy last season.

The Warriors season gets going in a hurry with three straight games to start. West Kelowna will host Wenatchee on Saturday, play in Salmon Arm on Sunday and then return to home ice on Sept. 13.

Action Friday night starts at 7 p.m.

