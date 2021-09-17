Hockey is back: 250 fans allowed at Revelstoke Grizzlies games this season

Attendees will be required to have their vaccine card

The Revelstoke Grizzlies have announced that 250 fans will be able to cheer on the hometown team at the Forum for the upcoming KIJHL season.

In accordance with regulations from the provincial government, the Grizzlies have been granted access for that specific number of fans to be in attendance at home games.

The team will follow the guidelines set in place by the provincial government, and all fans will be required to show proof of vaccination through the B.C. vaccine card to attend.

Season ticket holders will be guaranteed entry to games. All other tickets will be sold on a first come, first serve basis, with tickets going on sale prior to home games.

The Grizzlies start the season on the road, with their first home game on Oct. 23 against the Sicamous Eagles.

They kick off their 2021/22 campaign against the Kamloops Storm on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The KIJHL COVID-19 vaccination policy that will require all players, bench staff and on-ice officials to be fully vaccinated prior to the start of the league’s 2021/22 regular season on Oct. 1.

All games are broadcast live on HockeyTV for those who are unable to attend games.

