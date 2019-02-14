Hockey game raises funds for bursary in Gosselin’s name

Event scheduled for this evening at the Summerland Arena

The Summerland Pee Wee Rep Jets will play against a team made up of local celebrities.

The game will be held at the Summerland Arena on Thursday, Feb. 14 at 6:45 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

Money raised at this game will go towards establishing a memorial bursary in Tyson Gosselin’s name.

Gosselin died on April 4, 2018 at the age of 15.

His cousin, Kiara Sandrelli, wanted to honour Gosselin’s memory so she started a Gofundme campaign.

Funds used will purchase a memorial bench to be placed at the new Summerland Skatepark.

While the bench has a cost of $2,400, the Gofundme campaign raised $2,642.25.

The additional funds will go towards a bursary in Gosselin’s name.

The rest of the money for the bursary will be raised at the hockey game.

Gosselin’s younger brother plays on the Pee Wee Rep team.