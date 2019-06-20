Hockey academy offers summer camp

The High Calibre Hockey Academy is running its annual summer camp for minor players from Aug. 9-11 at the Comox Valley Sports Centre.

Academy owners/head coaches Cameron Knox and Joey Ewing will work with players in the novice/atom, peewee and bantam/midget age groups. The focus will be power skating, edge control, passing, shooting, defence and forward-specific drills, along with small area games and scrimmages. There will be six on-ice and three off-ice sessions. The idea is to prepare players for the upcoming season.

Knox will attend a course next month at Calgary Olympic Park to obtain a Hockey Canada skills certificate.

“There’s only a limited number each year in Canada they take,” said Knox, noting the focus will be on skating, shooting, passing and defencemen-specific training. “I’m excited to bring back all the knowledge that I learn to the Comox Valley Minor Hockey Association.”

With a CanSkate course to his name, Knox conducts the power skating for Comox Valley Minor Hockey.

“Last year, High Calibre worked with the rep teams and the Tier 1 teams for their skill development, with Comox Valley Minor Hockey. We’re looking forward to doing that again this year.”

Cost for the 2019 Rep Prep Hockey Camp is $262.50, which includes GST and a High Calibre Hockey jersey.

For more information, call Knox at 250-702-5719, or highcalibrehockey@gmail.com

www.highcalibrehockey.com