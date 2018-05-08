Hit 2 Fit charity boxing knocks it out once again

The gym at Salmon Arm Secondary School’s Sullivan Campus was packed with sharp-dressed folks for the Bulldogs Boxing Hit 2 Fit charity boxing event May 5. Tickets to the formal dinner sold out fast, and the standing-room only crowd filed in soon after for the main event.

The gym at Salmon Arm Secondary School’s Sullivan campus was packed with sharp-dressed folks for the second annual Hit 2 Fit charity boxing event, hosted by Salmon Arm’s Bulldogs Boxing on May 5.

Hit 2 Fit participants raised funds for several charities, from SAFE Society to the Salmon Arm Rescue Unit and more. Proceeds from the event’s ticket sales, silent auction and on-site donations will also be contributed to charity.

Sixteen fights were scheduled for the night, as well as a formal dinner served by Cantina Vallarta. Dinner tickets sold out fast, and the standing-room only crowd filed in shortly before 7 p.m. for the main event.

The fights ranged from first-timers who just stepped into the ring all the way to provincial medallists and up-and-coming youth boxers taking part in exhibition fights. The age-range was wide open as well, with several youth fighters from boxing clubs as far away as Edmonton and Vancouver squaring off in between the adult boxers’ charity fights.

Regardless of whatever scrapes and bruises the fighters walked out of the ring with, there appeared to be no hard feelings as they shook hands, congratulated each other and even embraced their opponents in hugs after the matches ended.

