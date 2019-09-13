Hirsch Creek Golf Club Championship roundup

Hirsch Creek Golf and Winter Club hosted over 80 golfers for its annual two-day Club Championship on September 7 and 8.

At the end of the tournament, it was Dylan Kerbrat was declared club champion in the men’s division with a score of 136. Murielle Gaudet and Michelle McMenamon were tied with scores of 92, Murielle emerging as the winner and title of ladies club champion, after a one-hole playoff.

In total, 46 men and 36 women played in the tournament. Other results were:

Low net winner was Augie Penner with 136

Winners by flight were:

A Flight

1st low gross – Dave Venman – 144

2nd low gross – Robin Lapointe – 160

3rd low gross – Shane Mudaliear – 161

1st low net – Gene Kerbrat – 140

2nd low net – Bob Reid – 145

3rd low net – Nelson Almeida – 149

B Flight

1st low gross – Dale Egan – 162

2nd low gross – Jeff Trousil – 165

3rd low gross – Jeff Scott – 169

1st low net – Colin Zenuk – 144

2nd low net – Angelo de Melo – 146

3rd low net – Joe Bruno – 149

C Flight

1st low gross – Ken Demiris – 165

2nd low gross – Marty McIlwrath – 173

3rd low gross – Ryan MacDonald – 178

1st low net – Robin Cloutier – 141

2nd low net – Brian Krause – 147

3rd low net – Denys Baldock – 149

D Flight

1st low gross – Kevin Gerrard – 173

2nd low gross – James Alderman – 188

3rd low gross – Carl Gable – 190

1st low net – Ed Martin – 142

2nd low net – Russ Giraldi – 143

3rd low net – Joe Pacheco – 144

The women’s club championship consisted of an 18 hole solo play and 18 holes of playing with a partner.

The overall Low net winner was Chris Giraldi with 70, while Dorit Lindner and Michelle McMenamon were low gross winners with 170.

Overall low net winners were Charlotte Nicholson and Fatima Reynolds with 119.

Winners by flight:

A Flight

1st low gross – Melissa Baker and Marlena Silveira – 172

2nd low gross – Lori Ann Seppala and Nancy Tormene – 179

1st low net – Donna McMenamon and Murielle Gaudet – 130.5

2nd low net – Vivian Ringham and Raquel Gomes – 133.5

B Flight

1st low gross – Chris Giraldi and Trish Martin – 198

2nd low gross – Anna Krause and Mary Murphy – 199

1st low net – Anita Hauki and Joanne Hauki – 133.5

2nd low net – Jill Lawrence and Heather Masch – 134

C Flight

1st low gross – Sandy Knowles and Karina Dziuba – 198

2nd low gross – Chalaine Hannah and Sharon Bruno – 202

1st low net – Lori Johnson and Jackie Sweet – 126

2nd low net – Eduarda Wiebe and Beckie Boomars – 141

Among the field were a group of new members taking part in their first club championship ever, along with a number of young members.

After a long absence, the club once again hosted the junior club championship which saw 13 Juniors, including 10 new players, participate in a 9 or 18 hole championships.

