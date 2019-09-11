Silverbacks’ defenceman Akito Hirose moves to swing the puck around Merritt Centennials skaters as they come up behind him during a November 2018 game at the Shaw Centre. (File photo)

Hirose to captain Salmon Arm Silverbacks for 2019-20 season

Accomplished defenceman in final year of junior hockey career.

  • Sep. 11, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks have announced their team captain for the 2019-20 BCHL season.

In a Sept. 7 media release, the ‘Backs name veteran D-man Akita Hirose as the player tasked to help lead, and inspire the team on the ice and off.

“We just think that he is emblematic of what we’re about here,” said Scott Atkinson, Silverbacks’ head coach and general manager. “He’s certainly one of the most skilled players in the league and he’s a real leader in our dressing room so I think it makes it a fairly easy decision.”

Hirose enters his fourth season in Salmon Arm and has accumulated 72 points in 151 career games. He is the only defenceman in the BCHL this year who is coming off two straight seasons of 30 or more points.

In 2017-18, the Calgary, Alta. native recorded 32 points in 55 games and last season he recorded 30 points in 52.

Read more: Police recover body of man killed in Shuswap Lake speedboat crash

Read more: Larger private docks supported for Shuswap lakes

“The guys have immense respect for him in the room and when he speaks, it carries a lot of weight,” said Atkinson. “That’s how I think he’s going to be, leading by example and when he does say something, it’s going to be poignant and guys are going to be paying attention.”

This will be Hirose’s final year of junior hockey, as next season he will head to Minnesota State University of Mankato to play NCAA Div. I hockey.

@CameronJHTCameron.thomson@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former Similkameen archer places fifth in world archery competition
Next story
Penticton Vees off to a strong start this season

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Area getting a new road maintenance contractor

    The Dawson Group takes over next month

  • Criminal charge file under review

    Relates to 2017 pre-grad party altercation

  • Aging dugouts removed from Jamie Baxter Park

    And they won't be replaced

  • Community planner hired

    Job is to examine housing issues

  • Was it Knockholt Road before?

    Houston resident, Henry Murphy says that the McKilligan Road on Hwy. 16 was renamed a couple winters ago. According to Murphy, Lakes District Maintenace (LDM) was snow plowing with a grader and accidently plowed the sign over and when it was replaced the sign went up as McKilligan. Murphy argues Carl Lutz's comment in last week's issue of the Houston Today. Carl Lutz, District Manager, Bulkley-Stikine commented, "Research has indicated that McKilligan Road name has not been changed from Knockholt Road. Ministry staff have confirmed with the resident inquiring on road name change that our records do not indicate the road name has been changed and asked resident to provide records that would indicate something different. We will continue to work with local residents on this." Murphy argues this point because shortly after LDM plowed the sign over, later that day he went into the ditch and pick up the sign that was plowed over. (Seen here) If anyone does have any information on the original name of this road please contact the Houston Today at 250-845-2890 or email newsroom@houston-today.com (Laura Blackwell photo)

  • Houston Ringette car wash

    Houston Ringette 4-18 held a car wash and BBQ Sept. 7 to raise funds for their upcoming season of ringette. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Public airs concerns regarding Qualicum Beach’s proposed East Village development

    Naked Naturals proposal presents last-minute alternate plan