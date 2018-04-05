Hird and Tuplin take top honours at CVWC awards

Graduating wrestlers Aiden Tuplin, Hannah Tuplin and Steven Guo are surrounded by CVWC coaches at the annual awards ceremony. (Submitted)

The Cowichan Valley Wrestling Club celebrated a season that included its best-ever showing at the provincial championships by handing out its year-end awards earlier this month.

The heart award, which goes to a wrestler who is “driven, hardworking, has immersed themselves in the sport and gives 110 per cent, is not deterred by adversity, and demonstrates the club motto: ‘1, 2 — No Quit!'” was shared by Steven Guo and Rosie Klatt-Leblanc.

Damian Blaney and Emily Reid were named the most improved wrestlers in the club.

The Rookie of the Year honours went to Dawson Jory and Cloe Atkinson.

Ashton Combdon and Laura Nguyen received the Sportsmanship Award.

Veterans Talon Hird and Stephanie Mould were presented with the Inspirational/Leadership Award, which goes to wrestlers who “step up and takes the lead, are role models for others and are respected by their fellow teammates, coaches and parents.”

Hird also shared the Most Outstanding Wrester award with graduating athlete Hannah Tuplin. Hird, Tuplin and Charlie Roberts all won gold medals at the provincial championships earlier this month.

Luther Tiddler and Nadja Swartz were recognized with the Most Outstanding Match awards.

Nine athletes from the CVWC, including many of the award winners, will head to Edmonton on April 13-15 for the national championships.