Hill’s hat trick powers United past Lakers

A hat trick by Jada Hill helped Cowichan United get back in the win column in Div. 2 of the Lower Island Women’s Soccer Association on Sunday with a 3-0 victory over the Lakers at Victoria’s Beckwith Park.

Cowichan got off to a quick start when Kelsey Thorne sprang Jada Hill on a breakaway. Lakers goalie Taryn Emerson made the initial stop, but Hill corralled the rebound and buried it to open the scoring. United dominated the rest of the first half, but couldn’t beat Emerson to extend their lead.

The Lakers were aggressive to start the second half, with heavy tackles, but couldn’t get by the stalwart Cowichan defence.

“Rachel Price was particularly busy with the main Lakers threat attacking her,” Cowichan coach Adam Paulson reported. “But Rachel stood her ground and shut her down.”

Cowichan’s next goal came in the 70th minute, when Thorne stripped the ball from her check and fed Sammy Maclean with a pinpoint cross. Emerson stopped Maclean’s shot, then dove across the crease to stop Hill’s follow-up. Once again, Hill recovered her own rebound and made it 2-0.

Fifteen minutes later, Maclean sent Hill down the right wing. Taking advantage of space provided by the Lakers defender, Hill unleashed a powerful shot from 20 yards out that deflected in off the near post.

United will be on the road again this weekend, visiting Gorge FC at Hampton Park on Sunday.