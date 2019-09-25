Hill, Pugh spur United to victory

Jada Hill scored and set up one of Nicole Pugh’s two goals as Cowichan United earned their first win of the young Lower Island Women’s Soccer Association season, beating Vic West 3-1 at École Victor Brodeur on Sunday.

The teams were well-matched in the early going, but Vic West got on the board first when the ball deflected off several players in a goal-mouth scramble before finding its way into the net.

Less than two minutes later, Hill tied the game on a great individual effort.

“Jada collected the ball at centre and beat her check one-on-one for a breakaway that she calmly slotted past the Vic West goalie,” Cowichan coach Adam Paulson reported.

The teams continued their tight play for the rest of the first half, with standout defensive performances from Kate Collins and Kelly Hall in the Cowichan midfield.

The second half started much the same way, until the 53rd minute, when Hill found Pugh at the corner of the 18-yard box. Pugh then dribbled around two defenders and buried the ball in the near corner. Cowichan continued to hold off the Vic West attack after that, and United put the game to bed in the 85th minute when Maya Johnston fought through three checks on the counter attack to spring Pugh again.

“Nicole pulled up at the top of the 18, and blasted the ball into the roof of the net,” Paulson said

Cowichan controlled possession and territory for the rest of the game to seal up the win.

Next up for Cowichan is a date with Fernwood, this Sunday at noon on the Sherman Road turf.