Ladysmith beat Highland at the AA North Island tournament at KSS. Both teams compete at Islands starting Thursday in Ladysmith. Michael Briones photo

The Highland Raiders senior boys basketball team has qualified for the double-A Island championship Feb. 21-23 in Ladysmith.

The Comox side placed second behind Ladysmith at the North Island tournament last weekend at Kwalikum Secondary. Kwalikum finished third and Timberline of Campbell River was fourth.

All four teams move on to Islands. Highland plays Lambrick Park in the first game at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Three Island teams qualify for AA provincials, March 6-9 in Langley.