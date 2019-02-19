Highland fifth at Islands

The Highland Raiders junior girls basketball team placed fifth at the Island championship at Belmont Secondary in Langford on the weekend.

The Highland jr. girls basketball team. Back row, from left: coach Andrew Duncan, Abby Duncan, Cheyanne Rice, Emily Edwards, Brin Vandervate, Katelyn Airton and coach James Warren. Front: Danika Dougan, Bianka Moffitt, Emma Warren and Katie Anderson.

The Highland Raiders junior girls basketball team placed fifth at the Island championship at Belmont Secondary in Langford on the weekend.

Highland lost its opener to South Island top seed Pacific Christian School. The Raiders started well and competed the entire game, but in the end lost 52-26 to its skilled and organised opponent.

Next up was a game against Courtenay rival Vanier. Highland jumped to an early lead, but the Towhees battled back in the seesaw meeting. Highland continued to play sound defensive and offensive basketball, winning 44-36.

Highland then played the Port Alberni Armada in a competitive game where both teams led at different times. In the end, the Armada held off the Raiders to win 50-44.

The fifth-place finish is one of the best results for girls basketball in Highland’s history. Coaches James Warren and Andrew Duncan are proud of the group, and want to thank the players and parents for their dedication.