Highland Secondary’s senior boys basketball team defeated Kwalikum Secondary School (KSS) at home Tuesday.

ln their final regular season game, the Raiders led 21-17 at the half and maintained the lead until the end, winning 53-44.

Both teams compete in the AA North Island League.

KSS hosts the North Island Tournament Feb. 14-16. The top four teams qualify for the AA Island Championships, Feb. 21-23 in Ladysmith.