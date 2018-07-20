Highland Dancers bring home many medals

11 of Kimberley and Cranbrook's Highland Dancers competed in the Scotdance Canada Championship from June 30 to July 4, bringing home 42 medals and making memories along the way.

11 of Kimberley and Cranbrook’s Highland Dancers competed in the Scotdance Canada Championship from June 30 to July 4, bringing home 42 medals and making memories along the way.

Teacher Liela Cooper says she is very proud of the girls and how they did over the five day competition, which is the largest of its kind, held at the Telus Convention Centre in downtown Calgary.

“It proved an amazing venue for the competitors,” said Cooper. “All 975 of them from all over Canada, the United States, Australia, New Zealand and Great Britain. It was such an amazing opportunity for our girls to perform on the world stage and compete with this caliber of dancers. For our girls, it really is the pinnacle of competitions and I’m so very proud of each and everyone of them. We’re all just very fortunate to have it in such a close host city this year. Congratulations to all dancers, we are so very proud of you.”

Of the 42 medals, six were gold, four silver, and 33 bronze. Two dancers, Paris How and Sophia Bradley, also won the aggregate trophies for winning the entire class in their category. The junior Choreography group, coached by Miss Hali, placed second in their category.

Parent Michelle Fuchs agreed that the venue was a great place for the girls to compete.

“Picture a conference centre exhibition hall, with seating for a couple thousand spectators,” said Fuchs. “A stage high enough to be seen from every corner of the room, and long enough to accommodate 36 competitors, all dancing simultaneously. 1000 dancers from across Canada and around the world. Nine judges in various forms of tartan, all on raised platforms, frowning at their scoresheets. The wait for souvenir t-shirts well over an hour in length. Now you know what it’s like to participate in the Scotdance Canada Championship series.”