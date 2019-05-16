Higher-tiered teams nip West Kootenay Timberwolves at openers

But the tough competition makes the team stronger, says coach

It was a tough pair of home openers for the Timberwolves junior lacrosse team last weekend, but their coach says they’re stronger for it.

The Timberwolves hosted the Medicine Hat Sun Devils and the Sylvan Lake Yetti in Castlegar last Saturday and Sunday. The visiting teams also played each other on Saturday night.

Konrad Kohl opened scoring for the Timberwolves on Saturday, with Dustin Perepolkin and Eric Reid each scoring three times over the weekend. That was not enough to keep the home team ahead.

The Tier 3 Timberwolves, who play in an interlocking Tier 2 and Tier 3 league, fell to the Tier 2 visiting teams in both games with a 7-3 loss to Medicine Hat and 18-4 loss to Sylvan Lake.

In the battle of Alberta, the Yetti won 14-3 over the Sun Devils.

Playing the higher-tiered Alberta teams was a good opportunity for the Timberwolves to sharpen skills going into the May 17 away game against the Tier 3 Cranbrook Outlaws.

“We were expecting tough games, especially against the Yetti who are top of their division and averaged 17 goals per game going into this weekend,” says head coach Peter Youngblut. “The guys gave us 100 per cent and did not let up when we fell behind. The players are developing with each game that we play.”

The Timberwolves travel to the Cranbrook Outlaws on Friday, then to Rockyview Rage and Cranbrook on May 25 and 26.

Their next home game is on Saturday, June 1 at Rossland Arena with faceoff against Cranbrook at 6:30 p.m.

The Timberwolves are accepting new players born 1998-2002. Interested athletes can contact the club at wkjrlax@gmail.com, on Facebook, or on Instagram (timberwolveslax).