High School Rodeo set to wrap up today in lakecity

Hundreds of athletes are converging at the Stampede Grounds today to close out high school rodeo

Williams Lake’s Brianna Billy rides after her calf in breakaway roping Sunday during the Williams Lake High School Rodeo. Billy, 15, had the fastest time on Saturday with a 2.4-second catch, however, had a no time Sunday. (Greg Sabatino photos)

Highs and lows are the story of the weekend for lakecity athletes as they compete at the Williams Lake High School Rodeo.

Local competitors Cordell Pinchbeck, Will Roberts, Brock Everett, Ryan Roberts, Anna Best, Michael Gulbranson, Nic Flinton, Wyatt Armes and Brianna Billy, are busy competing throughout the day in their respective events, with today’s high school portion of the rodeo (grades 10-12) set to wrap up at around 1:30 p.m.

Admission is free, and the community is invited to come out to cheer on the local cowboys and cowgirls.

For Pinchbeck, who is among a dozen bullriders in action this weekend, it’s been a tough go.

The Grade 11 athlete, who has been bull riding since he was in Grade 8 and riding steers since he was eight years old, scored a no time both Saturday and Sunday, and said he was a bit disappointed with his weekend.

“It wasn’t my weekend,” Pinchbeck told the Tribune. “But I like getting on, and it’s a lot of fun. The rodeo here Williams Lake is always hard. I never seem to have much luck.”

Pinchbeck, however, said it’s shaping up to be a busy season as he is scheduled to compete at a different rodeo almost every weekend.

His goals for the season cover not just the high school ranks but, also, the provincial competition.

“That’s my main goal for the season,” he said. “I want to qualify for the BC Rodeo Association Finals in bull riding.”

READ MORE: Stampede Grounds bustling with Williams Lake High School Rodeo competitors and volunteers

Breakaway roper, pole bender, barrel racer and cutting competitor, 15-year-old Brianna Billy of Williams Lake, meanwhile, showed blazing speed Saturday.

She posted a speedy 2.4-second time on her horse, Cleo, to win the event for the day, however, had a no time on Sunday.

“Other than my breakaway time, it’s been a tough weekend,” she said. “My cutting was good, and that was my first time doing it at a rodeo.”

Billy said it’s her horse, Cleo’s, first season doing breakaway roping after she was trained during the winter.

“She’s doing really well, so I’m quite happy with that.”

Billy also has lofty goals for the season, and said she hopes to win the junior breakaway roping title in the BC Rodeo Association.

“It’s busy here on out,” she said, noting she’s already been to four different rodeos this year. “We’ve got one every weekend, basically.”

The Williams Lake High School Rodeo has more than 400 entries in the multiple events including saddle bronc, goat tying, bull riding, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, pole bending and team roping.

For results check the Tribune’s website or visit us on Facebook following the rodeo.