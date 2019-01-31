High praise for Quesnel at provincial tourney

Many skips are very impressed with the town and its facilities

The facilities at the 2019 BC Mens’ and Women’s Curling Championships are a cut above those of previous years. Heather Norman photo

It’s official.

Now that we have the West Fraser Centre, Quesnel can put on a top-notch sporting event.

This week’s 2019 B.C. Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships has taken thousands of man-hours to put together, but it has all been worth it when we receive glowing feedback from the best curlers in the province.

Team Wark’s skip, Sarah Wark, who plays out of Abbostford, is enthusiastic in her praise for the facilities and the town

“The ice has been fantastic,” she says. “We’re getting super spoiled this week with the arena ice, the venue, the people in Quesnel and all the organizers; they’ve done a really great job, and we’re really getting spoiled. I know the ice makers have put a lot of work into this week, and I want to give them a big high five.”

Renowned skip Jim Cotter has been impressed with the ice at the West Fraser Centre so far too.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “It’s great to be playing in an arena with Mike, Little Merk, [ice technician Mike Merklinger].

“He does a great job. I’d say he’s one of the best ice makers in the world for sure, and he should one day be able to do all the big events — he should be doing them now.”

Kamloops’s Karla Thompson says Quesnel is beautiful and the tournament is great.

“The facility is gorgeous and it’s been a real treat [playing here],” she adds.”Ladies’ provincials have never been in an arena before and I think it’s awesome we finally are.”

The skip of last year’s men’s provincial champions, Sean Geall, says everything has been fantastic.

“I believe the last time we were in an arena was 2007 in Langley, so it’s been a long time since we were in a full arena setting and it’s great for the gam, it’s great for the community and it’s great for the players.”

Daniel Wenzek echoes his fellow curlers’ sentiments.

“This is amazing,” he says. “I’ve never been at a provincial tournament that’s been this big.

“Looking around and seeing all the stands full feels so good,” he says, adding: “this is the first time in British Columbia where I’ve been at a provincial championship and it feels like a national [tournament], which is really cool.”

For those interested in seeing the tech quality for themselves, Men’s and Women’s semi-finals will be contested at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

The Men’s final will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday morning and the Women’s will be at 2 p.m.

