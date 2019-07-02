Higgins, Holton earn golf trophies

Some women are reluctant to reveal their age, and female golfers are no exception.

So the first trophy contest of the season in the Eaglecrest Ladies Club always produces a slight feeling of ambivalence, since age is the determining factor for the entries: “If I enter, everyone will know…”

Contestants for the Anne Sharpe Trophy named after the former player who donated it, must be at least 70 years old, while competition for the Marl Cup, donated by former captain Marlene Macdonald, is restricted to players 69 and younger. The contest is held over two days.

In the Marl Cup competition, out of a field of 12, Barb Holton finished at net 68, with just a one-stroke lead over Bev Fedorak, followed by Sandra Braithwaite.

On the second day, however, Holton maintained her lead very comfortably to finish with a net total over two rounds of 138, seven strokes ahead of her nearest contender. Wendy Paulsen, at net 145, was first runner-up, followed closely by Lesley Randle with a net 146.

In the Anne Sharpe Trophy game, with a field of 15, Judy Reid at net 73 finished one stroke ahead of Georgie Higgins, who was followed by Sandra Braithwaite at net 75. But an excellent net 67 game by Higgins on the second day placed her as the clear winner, with an eight-stroke lead over first runner-up Marj Behrman. Sylvia Blasby was named second runner-up after a count-back over Judy Reid, both at net 151.

It may be some consolation to the over-70s to know that the Eaglecrest Ladies Nine-Hole Club has recently inaugurated a special trophy for the “Best Senior Golfer,” based on the entire season’s play. Eligible players must be at least 80.

— Submitted by Elizabeth Marsland