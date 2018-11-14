Henrik and Daniel Sedin among 2019 BC Sports Hall of Fame inductees

The Canucks' greats, among others, will be formally inducted in May 2019

Vancouver Canucks Henrik Sedin (33) and his brother and teammate Daniel Sedin (22) look on from the bench during second period NHL action against the Las Vegas Knights at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Tuesday, April 3, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The BC Sports Hall of Fame revealed its 2019 Induction Class at an official Announcement Day press conference at BC Place in Vancouver this afternoon. The 2019 Induction Class features five athletes, three builder-coaches, one team, one pioneer, one media member and one W.A.C. Bennett award winner.

The 2019 Induction Class includes:

Athlete:

Emily Brydon – Skiing

Roy Gerela – Football

Kelly McCallum – Rugby

Daniel Sedin – Ice Hockey

Henrik Sedin – Ice Hockey

Builder-Coach:

Darlene Currie – Basketball

Ken Holland – Ice Hockey

Tony Waiters – Soccer

Team:

Pioneer:

Media:

W.A.C. Bennett Award:

“Congratulations to this terrific class of 11 individuals and one team spanning eight sports. The Class of 2019 is another tribute to how British Columbia has become one of the most important sport hubs in Canada,” Tom Mayenknecht, Chair of the BC Sports Hall of Fame said. “These athletes, coaches, builders, pioneers and media will be certain to ‘Inspire the Future.'”

“We look forward to teaming up with our partners to celebrate their achievements at the 53rd BC Sports Hall of Fame Induction Gala presented by Victory Square May 23, 2019.”

Once inducted, these individuals and team will be officially recognized as Honoured Members and an Honoured Team of the BC Sports Hall of Fame. Since 1966, the BC Sports Hall of Fame has inducted 385 individuals and 60 teams.

For more information about the BC Sports Hall of Fame, visit www.bcsportshalloffame.com.