Aspen Marsden makes a play for the UBC Okanagan Heat in their first road game of the season on Sept. 7. (Photo: UBC Okanagan athletics)

Heat women squad set for first home game of season

UBC Okanagan are 0-2 and are looking for some home-field advantage this weekend

  • Sep. 12, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The UBC Okanagan women’s soccer team are looking for some home-field advantages this weekend.

It’s the home-opener for the Heat this weekend in double-header action with games at UBCO on Friday and Saturday. The Heat dropped their first games of the season last week, being outscored 8-0 in games against Calgary and the University of Northern BC.

In the first home games of the season, the Heat’s young core will look to get the offence kick-started. It will be two tough games for UBCO who play two top-5 teams this weekend in the MacEwan Griffins and the Alberta Golden Bears.

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan coach seeing maturity in this year’s Heat roster

READ MORE: Pieces of Rockets core returning ahead of final pre-season games

The Heat’s Erica Lampert, Aspen Marsden and Yvonne Manwaring will look to lead the Heat to their first victory of the season.

Games start at 5:30 p.m. at Nonis Field.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Maple Ridge club’s fighter chasing Olympic dream to Montreal
Next story
KIJHL renames Okanagan division after Bill Ohlhausen

Just Posted

Most Read