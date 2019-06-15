Heat on fire at annual Okanagan lacrosse tourney

The Penticton Heat had the hot hands to help it win its annual Barn Burner Tournament at Memorial Arena last weekend.

The Penticton Heat had the hot hands to help it win its annual Barn Burner Tournament at Memorial Arena last weekend.

The host team’s goaltending duo of Conner Danby and Peyton Brar were stingy throughout the tournament, giving up only five goals in four games and that continued into the championship game where the Heat defeated Ridge Meadows 4-2.

The B Division squad went undefeated in the round-robin portion of the event heading into the tournament final.

Round-robin wins for the Heat included victories over West Kootenay, Juan de Fuca 2 and Semiahmoo.

Tournament leading scorers for Penticton Heat were Liam Danby, Cylis Charlton, Griffin Semple-Glasser and Orion Jack.

The A2 Division had seven teams competing, including from North Okanagan, Mission, Vancouver, Port Coquitlam, Calgary, Juan de Fuca and Prince George.

Penticton did not have an entry in that division.

In the A2 final, it was Port Coquitlam defeating Juan de Fuca for the gold medal.

Tournament spokesperson Catherine Lywak described the generous donations of local businesses who provided auction items and food for the concession stand as “heartwarming.”

Proceeds from this tournament will help cover costs of the Bantam B team’s upcoming trip to the provincial championships in Victoria, from July 18 to 22.

READ MORE: Penticton wants to break new ground for female lacrosse in the Okanagan

The Heat B squad is currently the top team in the region which runs from North Okanagan to Kamloops and Nicola Valley.

READ MORE: Penticton lacrosse team battles hard in Barnburner tourney

Team members are Payton Brar, Quinn Poster, Kevin Kuwak, Connor Danby, Cylis Charlton, Charlie O’Brien, Noah Koldyk, Pekautken Louis, Drayton Johnston, Griffin Semple-Glasser, Tagg Moog, Aydain Yargeau, Callum Paterson, Parker Johnstone, Brendan Becker, Landen Gerow, Liam Danby, Aidan Watson, Orion Jack.

The head coach is Chris Danby, assistant coaches are Mike Brar and Andre O’Brien.

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Mark Brett | Reporter

Â MarkBrett

Send Mark Brett an email.

Like the Western News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.