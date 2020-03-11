Heartbreak for Unity Christian in 1A senior girls basketball final

The Flames suffered a one point loss to Credo Christian in last week's provincial championship game.

The Unity Christian senior girls basketball team fell two points shy of joining UC’s senior boys as provincial champs.

The Flames advanced to the final of the 1A tournament that was hosted Mar. 4-7 by Kelowna Christian School.

They fell 84-83 to their arch-rivals from Langley’s Credo Christian.

“They are a team we played four times before and lost all four, the last time by 22 points,” said Unity Christian coach Kyle Smiens.

A back and forth game saw five lead changes in the fourth quarter alone.

Down by one second with eight seconds left, the Flames inbounded the ball to Kylie Kampman, who passed to Olivia Lounsbury.

Her buzzer-beater attempt hit the front of the rim but stayed out.

“Although another provincial championship was our goal, I’m so proud of the way the girls played,” Smiens said. “We got to play in the championship game and had the ball on the last possession with a chance to win the game.

“That’s what you want in a big game.”

Unity Christian beat Sir Alexander Mackenzie 98-34, Fernie 82-62 and Grand Forks 69-33 on their way to the final.

Kampman was named the Best Defensive Player from the 16 team field and Lounsbury was a first team all-star selection.

“Our defence was super strong all tournament,” Smiens noted. “We got out to some slow starts in games, but our defence kept us in it until the shots started dropping.”

